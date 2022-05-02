Governor Honors Fallen Heroes At Peace Officers Memorial Service

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today is paying tribute to fallen law enforcement officers in recognition of Arizona Peace Officer Memorial Day.

“It’s an honor to pay tribute to the officers who lost their lives fighting to protect our communities,” said Governor Ducey. “Today and every day, we grieve for the families of these peace officers, who have shown nothing but courage and perseverance during this challenging time. Our men and women in uniform fight for peace in our state and around the world — and now our fallen officers may rest in peace.”

The Governor will honor 26 law enforcement officers who died last year in the line of duty at the 48th Annual Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Service tonight at 7 p.m. at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, a somber ceremony attended by the families and colleagues of the officers.

This evening's memorial service comes as the governor proclaimed May 2 as Arizona Peace Officer Memorial Day and ordered state flags to half staff.

The memorial service honored fallen officers from across the state and their families. The Governor read the names of the following officers at tonight’s memorial service:

Officer Tyler Britt, Chandler Police Department, EOW: January 11, 2021

Officer Joseph Henry Montgomery, Arizona State University Police Department, End of Watch (EOW): January 14, 2021

Officer Byron Don Shields, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, EOW: January 20, 2021

Special Agent Jimmie John Daniels, US Department of Justice - Federal Bureau of Investigation, EOW: February 1, 2021

Probation Officer John A. Gilbert, Maricopa County Juvenile Probation, EOW: February 21, 2021

Officer Christopher Farrar, Chandler Police Department, EOW: April 30, 2021

Officer Jeremy Brinton, Nogales Police Department, EOW: Friday, May 21, 2021

Officer Ginarro A. New, Phoenix Police Department, EOW: May 31, 2021

Officer Ruben Facio, US Customs and Border Protection, EOW: July 17, 2021

Supervisory Agent Daniel P. Cox, US Border Patrol, EOW: July 31, 2021

Officer Mathew A. Hefter, Phoenix Police Department, EOW: August 7, 2021

Detention Officer Alicia Dawn Carter, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: August 9, 2021

Agent Chad E. McBroom, US Border Patrol, EOW: August 29, 2021

Sergeant Thomas Crawford Craig, Phoenix Police Department, EOW: September 3, 2021

Detention Officer Kendall Thomas, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: September 10, 2021

Officer Phillip Vavrinec, Jr., Phoenix Police Department, EOW: September 22, 2021

Agent Luis “Louie” Dominguez, US Border Patrol, EOW: September 23, 2021

Agent Alfredo Ibarra US Border Patrol, EOW: September 27, 2021

Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo US Department of Justice - Drug Enforcement Administration, EOW: October 4, 2021

Detention Officer Anthony Nicoletti Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: October 11, 2021

Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Michael D. Rudd La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: October 11, 2021

Deputy Sheriff Juan Miguel "Johnny" Ruiz Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: October 11, 2021

Supervisory Agent Anibal Antonio Perez US Border Patrol, EOW: November 5, 2021

Lieutenant Chad Brackman Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: November 10, 2021

Supervisor Agent Martin Barrios US Border Patrol, EOW: November 29, 2021

Officer Jeremy Wilkins Chandler Police Department, EOW: December 17, 2021

###