Governor Honors Fallen Heroes At Peace Officers Memorial Service
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today is paying tribute to fallen law enforcement officers in recognition of Arizona Peace Officer Memorial Day.
“It’s an honor to pay tribute to the officers who lost their lives fighting to protect our communities,” said Governor Ducey. “Today and every day, we grieve for the families of these peace officers, who have shown nothing but courage and perseverance during this challenging time. Our men and women in uniform fight for peace in our state and around the world — and now our fallen officers may rest in peace.”
The Governor will honor 26 law enforcement officers who died last year in the line of duty at the 48th Annual Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Service tonight at 7 p.m. at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza, a somber ceremony attended by the families and colleagues of the officers.
This evening's memorial service comes as the governor proclaimed May 2 as Arizona Peace Officer Memorial Day and ordered state flags to half staff.
The memorial service honored fallen officers from across the state and their families. The Governor read the names of the following officers at tonight’s memorial service:
- Officer Tyler Britt, Chandler Police Department, EOW: January 11, 2021
- Officer Joseph Henry Montgomery, Arizona State University Police Department, End of Watch (EOW): January 14, 2021
- Officer Byron Don Shields, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, EOW: January 20, 2021
- Special Agent Jimmie John Daniels, US Department of Justice - Federal Bureau of Investigation, EOW: February 1, 2021
- Probation Officer John A. Gilbert, Maricopa County Juvenile Probation, EOW: February 21, 2021
- Officer Christopher Farrar, Chandler Police Department, EOW: April 30, 2021
- Officer Jeremy Brinton, Nogales Police Department, EOW: Friday, May 21, 2021
- Officer Ginarro A. New, Phoenix Police Department, EOW: May 31, 2021
- Officer Ruben Facio, US Customs and Border Protection, EOW: July 17, 2021
- Supervisory Agent Daniel P. Cox, US Border Patrol, EOW: July 31, 2021
- Officer Mathew A. Hefter, Phoenix Police Department, EOW: August 7, 2021
- Detention Officer Alicia Dawn Carter, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: August 9, 2021
- Agent Chad E. McBroom, US Border Patrol, EOW: August 29, 2021
- Sergeant Thomas Crawford Craig, Phoenix Police Department, EOW: September 3, 2021
- Detention Officer Kendall Thomas, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: September 10, 2021
- Officer Phillip Vavrinec, Jr., Phoenix Police Department, EOW: September 22, 2021
- Agent Luis “Louie” Dominguez, US Border Patrol, EOW: September 23, 2021
- Agent Alfredo Ibarra US Border Patrol, EOW: September 27, 2021
- Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo US Department of Justice - Drug Enforcement Administration, EOW: October 4, 2021
- Detention Officer Anthony Nicoletti Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: October 11, 2021
- Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Michael D. Rudd La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: October 11, 2021
- Deputy Sheriff Juan Miguel "Johnny" Ruiz Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: October 11, 2021
- Supervisory Agent Anibal Antonio Perez US Border Patrol, EOW: November 5, 2021
- Lieutenant Chad Brackman Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, EOW: November 10, 2021
- Supervisor Agent Martin Barrios US Border Patrol, EOW: November 29, 2021
- Officer Jeremy Wilkins Chandler Police Department, EOW: December 17, 2021
