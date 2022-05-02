St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2002191

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Michael Filipek

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2022 at 1625 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 20, St. Albans

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Patricia Bloomer

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date VSP received a report of a vehicle speeding and operating erratically on I89 N in Georgia. The described vehicle was observed and subsequently stopped by Troopers from the St. Albans barracks on I-89 N near Exit 20. The operator was identified as Patricia Bloomer (55). She showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Bloomer was processed at the St. Albans State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 5/31/2022.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 at 1:00pm

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax: (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov