Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,232 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2002191

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Michael Filipek                            

STATION:  St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2022 at 1625 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 20, St. Albans

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Patricia Bloomer                                        

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date VSP received a report of a vehicle speeding and operating erratically on I89 N in Georgia. The described vehicle was observed and subsequently stopped by Troopers from the St. Albans barracks on I-89 N near Exit 20. The operator was identified as Patricia Bloomer (55). She showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Bloomer was processed at the St. Albans State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 5/31/2022.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 at 1:00pm           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.