Paloma Rush Has Released Her Latest Smash Hit “Si Tu Regresas”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin pop singer Paloma Rush has released her second smash hit single of 2022, ‘Si Tu Regresas’ and it’s already raising new milestones in the Latina’s career.
Joined once again by writer-producer Raymond Jones, the Mexican-Cali recording artist, penned ‘Si Tu Regresas’ about that one toxic lover who is trying to make their way back into your life but is given the hard pass for a second chance.
“We recorded the vocals to this song at Jones’s studio in Eagle Rock, in Los Angeles, while drinking a little tequila and pulling long hours.,” said Paloma Rush. “We filmed the accompanying music video with Jocelyn Hsu and Rene Amador of AR Wall, who had just wrapped on filming the “Muppet Haunted House” using state-of-the-art technology. The new augmented reality studio they've built is incredible and being able to virtually shoot with so many 3D models was crazy!”
Official Music Video
Directed by Ayla Kell, the larger-than-life music video for ‘Si Tu Regresas’ was set on both a black and white psychedelic backdrop and desert scene. The song itself, which is infused with Latin rhythm, percussion, and attitude, is the perfect fit for a sassy, sexy, and empowering video.
Raised back and forth between Monterey, California, and Queretaro, Mexico, Paloma Rush is a bilingual and bi-cultural singer-songwriter. Her songs have been featured on shows and films that include MTV: “Real World,” E! “Keeping up With the Kardashians,” The CW: “Jane the Virgin,” Oxygen: “Bad Girls Club," E! “So Cosmo,” FX: “Pose,” Lionsgate’s feature film “Hunter’s Moon,” and most recently on FOX: “Our Kind of People.”
‘Si Tu Regresas’ is now available on all digital music platforms. Listen on Spotify.
You can check out her music on Spotify, Instagram, her Website, or on YouTube.
