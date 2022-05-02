Submit Release
Lane closures will be in place on I-29 near Hillsboro

FARGO, N.D. – Lane closures will begin on May 5, on Interstate 29 from 3.5 miles south of Grandin Interchange (Exit 92) to north of Blanchard Interchange (Exit 100). The lane closures will be in place to assist moving traffic from the southbound lane to the northbound roadway.

Beginning May 8, southbound traffic will be detoured to the northbound roadway. Both directions of travel will be restricted to one lane. At the Grandin Interchange, only one lane will be open across the bridge when work is being done on the bridge. This lane closure will be operated using a signal to direct traffic.

The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph throughout the work zone and minimum delays are expected. A width restriction of 15 feet for southbound traffic and 20 feet for northbound traffic will be in place.

The Grandin Interchange, Blanchard Interchange, and northbound Elm River rest area will remain open during the project. The southbound Elm River rest area will be closed beginning on May 5, for the duration of the project.

The project is expected to be completed in mid to late October.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

