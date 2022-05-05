Solomon Exam Prep Series 6 Exam Study Guide, 3rd Edition, Now Available

Solomon Exam Prep's Series 6 Study Guide, available as a digital subscription with a hardcopy upgrade option.

Solomon Exam Prep has released a 3rd edition of its comprehensive study guide for professionals seeking their FINRA Series 6 license.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep announces the release of the 3rd edition of “The Solomon Exam Prep Guide to the Series 6 FINRA Investment Company and Variable Contracts Products Representative Examination.” With this updated version of the Study Guide, professionals seeking their Series 6 license can learn the content they need to know to pass the Series 6 exam.

The FINRA Series 6 exam was created by The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a self-regulatory organization that writes and enforces rules for member brokerage firms and broker-dealers. The Series 6 is a representative-level exam for securities professionals who want to buy and sell certain investment products, such as mutual funds, variable life insurance, and municipal fund securities.

To help professionals pass the exam, the Solomon Exam Prep Series 6 Study Guide is comprehensive and covers exam topics in easy-to-understand language. Charts, graphs, and practice questions throughout the text support learners in understanding and applying key concepts.

Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, Jeremy Solomon, says, “The Series 6 exam is only 50 questions long, but it’s not easy. Reading the Solomon Study Guide is the most crucial part of an effective study plan and will result in real learning. By mastering the concepts, test takers can handle any question the exam throws at them.”

While the core content remains the same, the 3rd edition of the Series 6 Study Guide includes helpful content updates, along with general writing improvements. Updates are also reflected in the Solomon Series 6 Exam Simulator.

The Study Guide is available as a digital subscription (with a hardcopy upgrade option), and it can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying Series 6 study products. Customers also have access to free tools and resources, including Solomon Study Schedules in digital and pdf formats, which help students master the exam material with maximum efficiency.

To learn more about Solomon Exam Prep’s Series 6 study materials, including Study Guide, Exam Simulator, Audiobook, Video Lecture, and Flashcards, visit the Solomon Series 6 product page.

ABOUT SOLOMON EXAM PREP

Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of financial professionals pass their FINRA, MSRB, NASAA, and NFA securities licensing exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82, and 99. Solomon Exam Prep is led by founders Karen and Jeremy Solomon, who have maintained a lifelong commitment to advancing learning and education. Solomon Exam Prep draws from a pool of seasoned educators, practitioners and communicators who are experienced in both investment education and the process of adult learning.

Solomon Exam Prep Learning System Overview