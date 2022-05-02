TCAD Applauds Legislation Passed to Bolster State’s Aging and Disabled Population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Before adjourning the second session of the 112th Tennessee General Assembly, state lawmakers passed the FY23 budget and multiple bills that put aging and disabled adults first through significant investments in services and programs.

Many of the bills either expand or establish new programs through the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD).

“Tennessee’s aging population is the fastest-growing demographic in our state. Under Governor Lee’s leadership and thanks to the General Assembly, 1.3 million Tennesseans will have a greater opportunity to age in their homes,” said TCAD Executive Director, James Dunn. “These initiatives will significantly support the independence and safety of the populations we serve and continue making Tennessee the state where everyone looks to live and age well.”

You can read the final budget here, and below is a summary of its impact on Tennessee’s aging and disabled populations:

Prioritizes the independence of older adults with a $9.7 million increase for the OPTIONS for community living program.

with a $9.7 million increase for the OPTIONS for community living program. Includes a pay increase for direct service providers , $1.2 million in recurring funding for home-and-community-based service care workers.

, $1.2 million in recurring funding for home-and-community-based service care workers. Authorizes $1 million in grant funding for senior centers statewide, a $600,000 increase from FY22.

statewide, a $600,000 increase from FY22. Funds $1 million in grants for adult changing tables to be installed in family restrooms at publicly and privately owned buildings.

The FY23 budget also included funding for several bills that impact older and disabled adults: