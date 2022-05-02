Submit Release
Single Lane Closures on Geiger/Kingsbury Grades for Roadside Drainage and Guardrail Repairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Daytime single lane closures will be in place on State Routes 207 and 341 in Douglas, Storey and Washoe counties beginning May 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces roadside drainage berms and guardrail.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays May 2 through mid-June, one-way traffic will be in place on sections of the roadways as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel. The work will take place on small sections of the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade, and from the base of Geiger Grade to northwest of Virginia City.

While most travel delays will be minimal, up to 30-minute delays are possible through the work zones. Bicyclists are advised to seek alternate routes when possible.

Aging and eroded roadside asphalt drainage berms will be replaced for enhanced drainage. Sections of damaged guardrail will also be replaced. Both improvements will enhance roadway safety for drivers.

Over recent years, NDOT has also installed more than 1,500 linear feet of new storm drain pipe and reinforced additional aging roadway drainage pipe and roadway drainage inlets on Kingsbury Grade.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTReno on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.

