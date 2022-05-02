Gordon McKernan and Izzo’s Invite You to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo
McKernan will throw a fun-filled celebration at Izzo’s in Lafayette.LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lafayette personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has partnered with Izzo’s for their second annual Cinco de Mayo celebration on Thursday, May 5th.
McKernan and Izzo’s owner, Ozzie, are good friends who share a passion for giving back to their communities. Given their success last year, McKernan and Ozzie are excited to partner again for their second Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The celebration will take place on Thursday, May 5th from noon to 1 p.m. at Izzo’s on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Anyone who dines at Izzo’s during the celebration will have a chance to spin the wheel of prizes. Prizes will range from free queso, guac, entrées, promotional items, and one lucky winner will win free burritos for a year.
Cinco de Mayo commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Although Cinco de Mayo is not recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, McKernan and Ozzie encourage the Acadiana community to join in the festivities by supporting their local Mexican restaurants, like Izzo’s, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 2505 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (337) 999-9999 or visit the website for more information.
