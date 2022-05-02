NDOT Launches Sahara Avenue Safety Enhancement Project Online Public Information Meeting

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – Join the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and local agency partners, for the Sahara Avenue Safety Enhancement Project Online Public Information Meeting, May 1 through May 21, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Planned modifications along Sahara Avenue from Rainbow Boulevard (SR 595) to Rancho Drive near I-15 will be designed to enhance safety in the Project area in accordance with the Nevada Strategic Highway Safety Plan and Zero Fatalities (https://zerofatalitiesnv.com) on Nevada’s roads. A total of 1,665 corridor crashes occurred along the Project area throughout a five-year period (2012-2017). The analysis of these crashes led to the safety enhancement designs set to be complete by July 2022 with construction scheduled to begin shortly thereafter in Winter 2022 pending material procurement.

Enhancements include: • Traffic signal improvements • Median island installations and modifications • Flashing beacons at crosswalks • Pedestrian-safety barriers to encourage crossing at crosswalks and more

Join the online meeting to learn about the project’s safety enhancements coming for pedestrians and motorists along nearly four miles of Sahara Avenue and provide feedback to identify any critical needs or concerns.

Virtual Public Meeting Information: Participate online at SaharaAvenueSafetyProject.com from May 1 through May 21, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Community Feedback If you have questions about the project, contact NDOT’s project team by emailing info@SaharaAvenueSafetyProject.com, calling the project hotline at 702.637.1848, or sending your feedback via USPS to Nevada Department of Transportation, Attn: Nanette Maxwell, PE, IntPE (Project Manager), 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson, City, NV 89712.

Special Accommodations If you need special accommodations to participate, require materials in another language, or are unable to view the materials over the internet, please contact NDOT’s Public Involvement Specialist, Cassie Mlynarek, at (702) 232-5288.

NDOT is committed to regularly engaging the community and traveling public to ensure transparent and timely information is disseminated during this important safety enhancement project. Updates will be posted to the project website.

For more information about the NDOT Sahara Avenue Safety Enhancement Project, visit SaharaAvenueSafetyProject.com or connect through Facebook at facebook.com/NevadaDOT