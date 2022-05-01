TAJIKISTAN, May 1 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saidibrohim Raisi.

At the beginning of the conversation, the heads of the two states exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the bright holiday of Fitr.

In the context of his congratulations, the Leader of the Nation wished the friendly and fraternal people of Iran peace and stability, prosperity, abundance and ever-increasing achievements along the path of progress and prosperity.

During the conversation, the presidents discussed topical aspects of the bilateral agenda and further joint measures of the parties for the consistent development and strengthening of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. In this context, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saidibrohim Raisi, renewed his previously sent invitation to the head of our state to pay an official visit to Iran.

The parties also exchanged views on certain international and regional issues of mutual interest.