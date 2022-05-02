Palmetto Gourmet Foods expanding operations in Saluda County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc. (Palmetto Gourmet Foods), a producer of innovative, sustainable ramen noodles, today announced plans to expand its operations in Saluda County. The company is continuing its growth by investing $11.6 million and creating 73 new jobs to add to the approximately 200 positions that it has already created.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered at 782 Columbia Highway in Saluda County, Palmetto Gourmet Foods is the innovator and producer of the world’s first high protein organic ramen noodle, sold under the Chef Woo brand and the popular Ramen Express brand. Both products are available nationwide in over 11,000 stores, including major retailers such as Walmart and Costco. These products are also being exported coast-to-coast in Canada, with growing international demand.

With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to partner with local and environmentally friendly suppliers and use recyclable packaging. With its Chef Woo product, Palmetto Gourmet Foods has created an affordable, convenient, shelf-stable and planet-friendly instant protein meal that can help in the fight against protein malnutrition both domestically and on a world scale.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Palmetto Gourmet Foods team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council has also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Saluda County to assist with the cost of building renovations.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to be in South Carolina and part of a community that has been involved in farming and food production for generations. True to our core values, we take pride in developing and mass producing affordable, quality food – particularly now – at a time when food inflation is the cause of distress in so many families nationwide. In addition to our investment of $45 million to date, we are undertaking a further investment of $11.6 million to meet the growing demand for our products.” -Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc. CEO Dr. Reza Soltanzadeh

“When a homegrown company like Palmetto Gourmet Foods experiences success within our borders, all of South Carolina wins. These 73 new jobs the company is creating will make a big difference in Saluda County, and we’re excited to celebrate Palmetto Gourmet Foods’ success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Palmetto Gourmet Foods’ latest expansion in Saluda County further proves that South Carolina has the recipe for success for companies. We congratulate Palmetto Gourmet Foods on this $11.6 million investment and the 73 new jobs they are creating, and we value our strong business relationship.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited to see one of our existing industries growing here in Saluda County. I am thankful for these new job opportunities for our citizens and the capital investment that will help strengthen our tax base.” -Saluda County Council Vice Chairman Justin Anderson

“It’s exciting to see an existing industry in our region grow with new capital investment and jobs, and for that we are grateful. Congratulations to Palmetto Gourmet Foods and Saluda County on today’s news.” -Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury