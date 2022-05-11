Niagara Institute Launches New Guide on Skill Gaps in the Workplace
The pandemic has fundamentally changed how we work, and new skills are needed to keep pace. Find out what those skills are in this new guide.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, today announced a free guide exploring how the pandemic exposed critical skill gaps for both employees and leaders to deliver in this new work environment. The new guide, “The Case for Upskilling: How the Pandemic has Exposed Skill Gaps in the Workplace,” can be downloaded for free on their website.
The last two years' events have accelerated existing trends, created new priorities, and given rise to employees and leaders reevaluating their employment and what they want out of work. New rules, expectations, and ways of working are putting pressure on employees and leaders to adapt. However, these shifts have highlighted critical gaps in skills to do so.
Written in partnership with Niagara Institute’s partner, Eagle’s Flight, this comprehensive guide takes a deep dive into:
>> The Current State of Work - How the pandemic has reshaped workplaces
>> The Case for Upskilling - Why upskilling is critical to remain competitive and attract and keep talent
>> Closing the Skill Gap - The seven skills everyone needs for success today and tomorrow
“There is no going back to the way things were for many employees,” says Michelle Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Niagara Institute. “Our latest guide exposes how the pandemic has changed employees' expectations for the leaders and companies they work for. These changing expectations and ways of working highlight the need for upskilling to stay competitive and retain talent.”
About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning from leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.
