Kaitlyn Petronglo of Logic20/20 named one of the Top Women of Influence

The Senior Consultant was honored by San Diego Business Journal for her outstanding contributions in technology.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a business and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Kaitlyn Petronglo was named one of San Diego Business Journal’s Top 50 Women of Influence in Technology. The annual awards program celebrates the female trailblazers in technology who are positively impacting the community.

“I’m honored to have been named one of the Top Women of Influence in Technology,” says Kaitlyn Petronglo, Senior Consultant and Project Manager at Logic20/20. “With the support of my team, I hope to continue positively impacting San Diego, and my field, for years to come.”

Kaitlyn was recognized for her outstanding contributions working with one of Logic20/20’s San Diego based utility clients. As a technical project manager and scrum leader, she has been leading her team in their mission to prevent wildfires caused by asset failure and fallen lines in Southern California. Their work is highly impactful and the first of its kind in this organization.

“Kaitlyn raises the bar for what it means to be a rising leader,” says Will Schmidt, General Manager of Consulting at Logic20/20. “She is working with high volume data sets from complex sources to provide effective solutions for our clients. She’s doing this all while continuing to be a mentor to other women in tech.”

Honorees were recognized in the digital edition of San Diego Business Journal. To learn more about the award and view the full list of winners, visit their page here.

To learn more about Logic20/20’s work with utility organizations, visit logic2020.com/industries/energy-and-resources.


About Logic20/20 

Headquartered in Seattle with offices nationwide, business and technology consulting firm Logic20/20 has been helping clients address their toughest challenges—and achieve their most ambitious goals—since 2005. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. We are a six-time “Best Company to Work For” where smart, talented people come together to do outstanding work. To learn more, visit logic2020.com. 

Courtney Lynch
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
CourtneyL@logic2020.com

