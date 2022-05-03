LUXORO Offers Greener Solution to Gold Jewelry through Vertical Integration
Water recycling efforts and solar energy use reduce environmental impact of manufacturing for gold jewelry manufacturing
14K gold is the most popular gold alloy for jewelry.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUXORO is a modern line of precious jewelry offered in 10K and 14K gold from Shop LC.
“In the jewelry trade, gemstones often experience the most markups,” explains Tisha Koerner, Brand Manager Shop LC. “Our close partnerships with vendors and in-house cutting team reduce the journey of precious gems, allowing us to offer then in affordable brands like LUXORO – all without the associated markups.”
Style and affordability are at the forefront of LUXORO gold jewelry. As a vertically integrated jewelry brand, LUXORO is available at better price points than similar brands. LUXORO jewelry is manufactured for Shop LC by its parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL). This eliminates the traditional retail markup, which typically falls between 100 – 300%.
In addition, LUXORO gold jewelry is manufactured at Platinum LEED Certified factories. Most electricity requirements are supplied through renewable solar energy. And, by using recycled water, the fresh water saved each month is equal to about 780 dishwasher cycles, according to the Alliance for Water Efficiency.
Learn more about VGL long-term ESG goals.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
