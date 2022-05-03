Submit Release
Avamere Living Communities Partner with Pride Northwest

Pride Northwest leads important work and we are honored to support this organization and stand as allies alongside our LGBTQIA+ employees and the entire community.”
— Kenny Dew, Area Finance Manager and DEIB leader
WILSONVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avamere Living communities and Avamere Living skilled nursing are partnering to sponsor Pride Northwest at the upcoming Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade.

Avamere Living teams are sponsoring with the rainbow package, which includes recognition during the Pride Festival. This is their second consecutive year sponsoring Pride Northwest.

“We’re proud to partner with Pride NW to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community,” stated Kenny Dew, Area Finance Manager and DEIB leader with Avamere Living communities. “Pride Northwest leads important work and we are honored to support this organization and stand as allies alongside our LGBTQIA+ employees and the entire community.”

The sponsorship aligns with Avamere Living’s continued efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives.

“We’re honored to support Pride Northwest again this year,” stated Jessica Burkard, Division Director, Community and Provider Engagement and DEIB leader with Avamere Living skilled nursing. “Our goal as part of our DEIB initiative is to foster an environment where everyone feels they belong, and standing as allies to learn about the LGBTQIA+ experience and celebrate them perfectly aligns with that goal.”

The festival is one of the many ways Pride Northwest supports and brings visibility to Oregon and SW Washington’s LGBTQIA+ community. Pride Northwest’s mission is to “encourage and celebrate the positive diversity of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans communities, and to assist in the education of all people through the development of activities that showcase the history, accomplishments, and talents of these communities.”

The Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade is held at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon on June 18 and 19. Avamere Living teams will participate in the parade on June 19.

Follow any Avamere Living community on Facebook to see more ways the team is celebrating Pride Month.

