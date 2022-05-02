Dignity Gold’s Pinkham Lode Mine Ready to Commence Producing Verifiable Gold and Silver; Enhances Its Financial Reserves
Being production ready with gold coming out of the mines, affords Dignity Gold blanket security interest coverage that will stand out with any investor,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignity Gold (Dignity), the United States-based digital security company that is taking a regulation-forward approach to using verified gold reserves to back its DIGau security token (currently trading on CryptoSX and BitGlobal), today announced that its Pinkham Lode Mine and Mine Processing Plant is ready to commence producing verifiable gold and silver.
With verifiable gold coming out of the ground and several billions of dollars in provable reserves already on hand, per the current NI 43-101 evolution report, Dignity Gold can now add these metals and rare earth minerals to its financial statements as confirmed assets by independent legal, financial, and mining professionals.
According to the NI 43-101 evolution reports for Dignity Gold’s owned and pledged mines and mining claims at its Pinkham Lode Mine and Panguitch sites, the above-ground tailings and below-ground mineable resources of gold, silver, platinum, and rare earth elements have a combined valuation of over $234 billion.
“Being production-ready with gold coming out of the mines, affords Dignity Gold blanket security interest coverage that will stand out with any investor,” said Kent M. Swig, Chairman, Dignity Gold. “These efforts enable Dignity Gold to include $6 Billion plus in gold reserves and several billions of other assorted metals and rare earth reserves on the company’s financial reporting.”
Dignity Gold’s blockchain-enabled financing structure is unique in mining, yet integral to pioneering new ways for public and private mining and metals streaming models to operate. The approach has the potential to significantly impact financing for the U.S. mining industry, which has increasingly been limited around the exploration and production of valuable minerals and precious metals, at a time when these commodities are experiencing a strong increase in their value.
“With the DIGau token open for trading globally, we are taking crucial steps to demonstrate the control and financial support necessary to back this pioneering security token,” said Ira Glasser, Business Development Manager, Dignity Gold. “We are building the foundation for a modern precious metal and mineral security that will inspire confidence in institutional investors when they perform their due diligence.”
“The focus and establishment on financial security and direct controls is key to investor confidence and DIGau token support,” said Steve Braverman, President and CEO, Dignity Gold. “Establishing the verified gold reserves for the DIGau token is monumental for investors interested in a unique financial instrument that provides a hedge against risk while offering potential upside.”
Dignity Gold is concurrently engaged in issuing DIGau tokens in private placements to certain investors under exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation S of the Securities Act. These tokens are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 of the Securities Act.
About Dignity Gold, LLC
Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.
Cautionary Statement
No securities regulatory authority, digital assets securities exchange or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We undertake no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.
