FinMC LLC partners with Next Level Combatives to launch P4 Portal for training for Law Enforcement and Personal Security
We are beyond excited to partner with Jon Burke and take the high level in person training he has been doing with law enforcement and executive security teams with the scalable reach of online.”ORLANDO/JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinMC LLC, a technology and publishing company specializing in innovative solutions for the finance industry, has partnered with Next Level Combatives to launch the P4 Portal.
— Morgan Busby, CEO of FinMC
The P4 Portal is a comprehensive online training and certification platform for law enforcement officers, first responders, and government personnel providing access to world-class training and education from one of the most respected names in the industry, Jon Burke.
With this partnership, FinMC and Next Level Combatives are committed to providing the best possible critical de-escalation training experience for public safety professionals around the world.
P4 was developed around a fixed learning path to train, track and monitor progress and is packed with advanced data and reporting to help reduce agency liability.
“I am extremely excited to partner with FinMC. Training those who protect and serve has always been a strong passion of mine. By leveraging this digital platform, I now have a global reach. This is not in lieu of live hands on training, which I have been doing for 3 decades, but in conjunction with. What I love, is that now people don’t have to wait for a live seminar to train with me, or once the seminar is over they now have a means of continuing education and maintaining their skills and improving them. More of the right training equals more confident protectors which means it is less likely that weapons, or unnecessary roughness, will come out. FinMC and their amazing team have provided this opportunity for me, the protectors and the communities. I am very grateful.”
The system provides officers training flexibility allowing them to train when it’s convenient, taking courses 24×7, 365 days a year while simultaneously allowing administrators to manage the process, no matter how big or small the department or agency.
“We are beyond excited to partner with Jon Burke and take the high level in person training he has been doing with law enforcement and executive security teams with the scalable reach of online.” said Morgan Busby, CEO of FinMC. “Years ago being able to share this groundbreaking education with officers in mass would have been an impossible task. But with the advances in technology in our space, we have partnered to create a seamless and cost effective officer education experience that helps communities feel safer and we are really proud of that.”
P4 gets its name from its innovative structure, teaching officers to Plan, Prepare, Prevent and Prevail in a way that is not only safe for the user, but in a way that is safe for the community the officer is serving.
Using the P4 Digital Training model, officers can be trained from anywhere with training consisting of verbal and physical de-escalation through P4’s proven proprietary solutions, concepts and tactical philosophies
All P4 packages come complete with 360 degree customer support, proprietary training and is built as a cost effective per-officer pricing model.
P4 is vital training that is scalable to departments of any size and budget
For more information visit P4’s official website
About P4
Following the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, P4 CEO Jon Burk served as a team leader and instructor to train what is now recognized as the Department of Homeland Security in advanced close-quarters combat for S.A.I.C. counter terrorist teams.
Jon’s expertise and student-friendly instruction have been implemented by U.S. Navy SEALs, U.S. Army Special Forces, U.S. Army Rangers and other members of the U.S. Armed Forces as well as U.S. federal and state law enforcement agencies.
P4 Beta was released in 2020 and has garnered critical acclaim inside the industry for giving officers the mental and physical knowledge to keep officers, citizens and communities on the right side of danger.
About FinMC
Based in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Financial Media Corp launched its network to the financial world in 2012 and hasn’t looked back since With dozens of individual franchises and experts across multiple fields, FinMC leverages its reach to serve over a million readers and customers. FinMC has a mission to help people succeed in whatever their goals may be and partners with uniquely qualified experts who are driven to help others accomplish that mission”
