Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #2, Unlawful Mischief & False Reports to Law Enforcement
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002635
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Prack
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/01/2022 at 14:28 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, Montpelier, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Unlawful Mischief and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Truman Cressey
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwich, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a 911 call about a vandalism in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Mr. Cressey had caused damage to a vehicle that did not belong to him. While responding to the area Troopers observed Mr. Cressey operating his vehicle and subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop. While speaking with Cressey Troopers noticed indicators of impairment and Cressey was screened for DUI. Cressey was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Cressey was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/19/2022 at 0830 AM and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2022 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
