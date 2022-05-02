Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #2, Unlawful Mischief & False Reports to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3002635

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Prack

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2022 at 14:28 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 South, Montpelier, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Unlawful Mischief and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Truman Cressey

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Norwich, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a 911 call about a vandalism in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Mr. Cressey had caused damage to a vehicle that did not belong to him. While responding to the area Troopers observed Mr. Cressey operating his vehicle and subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop. While speaking with Cressey Troopers noticed indicators of impairment and Cressey was screened for DUI. Cressey was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Cressey was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 05/19/2022 at 0830 AM and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2022 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)