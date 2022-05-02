Ferrari Trento is the Official Toast of the First-Ever Grand Prix in Miami
Ferrari Trento, Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence, will make its podium debut as the Official Toast of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix this May.
We wanted our first podium experience to be memorable and we are delighted to partner with Ferrari Trento, a brand that has set the standard for excellence.”MIAMI, FL, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari Trento, Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence, is set to make its podium debut as the Official Toast of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix this May. Already the Official Toast of Formula 1® since 2021, this three-year partnership will see Ferrari Trento’s renowned sparkling wine not only be sprayed by the winning racers on the podium, but also be served in all hospitality areas for viewers and supporters to celebrate the occasion.
— Jeremy Walls, SVP, Chief Revenue Officer
The inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will be hosted at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, located around the Hard Rock Stadium, famously known for being the home of the Miami Dolphins. The occasion marks the start of a special partnership that has the potential to see Ferrari Trento become the sparkling toast of some of the city’s most important sporting events.
“We wanted our first podium experience to be memorable and we are delighted to partner with Ferrari Trento, a brand that has set the standard for excellence,” said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. “We look forward to elevating our fan experience across our campus and in our hospitality areas.”
Simone Masè, General Manager of Gruppo Lunelli, commented "We are extremely proud that Ferrari Trento will be the Official Toast of the Miami Grand Prix. As the first ever Grand Prix to take place in Miami, this is a hugely significant moment for the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it. This is a special collaboration based on our shared values, such as the pursuit of excellence in every detail, and in celebrating important moments, observing Miami’s impressive history in hosting world-class sporting events. We look forward to bringing a touch of Italian style to such events over the years to come.”
The family-owned winery based in Trentino, in the Italian Alps, is a global leader in its field, crafting its luxury Trentodoc wines for over a century to become known as Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence. Over recent decades, Ferrari Trento has grown to be appreciated by distinguished guests at major international events, and is today recognized globally as an emblem of the “Italian Art of Living.”
To celebrate this highly awaited new entry in the championship, Ferrari Trento has also added a special Miami bottle to its Ferrari F1® Limited Edition collection. This addition will feature a unique label dedicated to the circuit in Miami, packaged in a customized gift box with an attractive design. As with the previous Ferrari F1® Limited Editions, the bottle is a Blanc de Blancs cuvée and only available in limited quantities from top wine stores and online.
The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will provide a spectacular experience both on and off the track, and will take place from 6th to 8th May. Viewers will see Ferrari Trento on the podium with the winning racers, whilst guests will be able to raise their own toast throughout the hospitality areas.
About Ferrari Trento:
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.
Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” four times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
