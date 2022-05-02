TIVA Building Products Corp. establishing operations in Barnwell County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – TIVA Building Products Corp., a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) decking company, today announced plans to establish operations in Barnwell County. The company’s $8.3 million investment will create 122 new jobs.

Headquartered in Canada, TIVA Building Products Corp. manufactures leading PVC decking and dock boards using adaptive security appliances (ASA) technology. The company’s TIVADEK, TIVADOK and TIVACOAT product lines offer quality performance for outdoor spaces.

Located at 44 Bradley Drive in Blackville, TIVA Building Products Corp.’s Barnwell County operations will manufacture PVC decking and other building materials using the extrusion process. The facility will expand existing manufacturing capabilities and will be able to accommodate future demands as the TIVA Building Products Corp. brand continues to grow in North America.

Operations are expected to be online in August 2022. Individuals interested in joining the TIVA Building Products Corp. team should email the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Barnwell County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building improvements.

QUOTES

“We are excited to establish a manufacturing facility in Blackville, Barnwell County. We look forward to creating jobs and building long-lasting relationships with the local community. We intend to use this facility as the launchpad for our expansion and can’t wait to see what the future holds. Thank you to South Carolina and Barnwell County for this warm welcome, and we can’t wait to get started!” -TIVA Building Products Corp. CEO and Founder Terry Fangrad

“When a globally recognized company like TIVA Building Products Corp. locates in South Carolina, it’s further proof that our manufacturing industry continues to thrive. TIVA Building Products Corp.’s $8.3 million investment – along with the 122 new jobs they are creating – will make a big difference in Barnwell County, and we’re excited to welcome TIVA Building Products Corp. to one of our state’s rural communities.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We couldn’t be more excited that TIVA Building Products Corp. has chosen to locate its newest manufacturing facility in Barnwell County. The 122 new jobs they are creating will make a real difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and we look forward to watching the newest member of our state’s business family grow and thrive in Barnwell County for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Barnwell County welcomes TIVA Building Products Corp., and we thank them for not only investing $8.3 million into the Blackville community, but also for creating 122 jobs at their facility. Every good job they create provides a brighter future for someone in our area, and that builds stronger families and stronger communities.” -Barnwell County Council Chairman Harold Buckmon

“TIVA Building Products Corp. will be an asset to our regional industrial community. We are especially excited about the 122 jobs they are creating in rural Barnwell County, and we are pleased that our communities have the right business climate and workforce to support this growing sector of building product industries.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls