SISCO (Security Identification Systems Company) to exhibit FAST-PASS 7 at three shows in a 30-day time period
First up is the Boston ASIS Chapter’s New England Security Expo at the Boxboro Regency in Boxboro, MA on May 5th, 2022. SISCO is excited to return to this year’s in-person Expo and continue sponsorship of the event. The expo is always well attended, informational, and fun! Look for FAST-PASS 7 in Booth #14 (by the coffee and snacks) and discover the latest FAST-PASS 7 features – including SaaS.
On May 16-18th, 2022, SISCO will exhibit at the 54th Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACE) of the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, NV – Booth #213. It will be the biggest gathering of healthcare security and safety leaders in the biggest little city. This year the Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACE) is happening both in person in Reno, Nevada, and virtually. Healthcare security, safety, emergency management and law enforcement leaders will gather for relevant real-word sessions and keynote speakers; and find solutions in the exhibition hall. Virtual and in-person attendees will be able to engage with each other on the IAHSS conference app.
The last show is the Georgia School Safety Summit (GS3) in Athens, GA. June 6-10th, 2022, by the Georgia Alliance of School Resource Officers and Educators – GASROE. The GASROE alliance has resulted in the collaborative training conference known as the Georgia School Safety Summit or GS3. The conference provides the most up-to-date, relevant, and informative training opportunities for members to become knowledgeable on the latest trends and equipped with the necessary tools needed to address school security issues within their own jurisdiction.
“We are so excited that the conferences are returning to in-person attendance. After three shows in a month, FAST-PASS will have to take a summer break and return to shows in the fall,” said Greg Ruhl, SISCO President.
About SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation)
Since 1994, SISCO has been dedicated to developing best-in-class Visitor Management solutions for credentialing and tracking people. SISCO provides world-class security products and services that use state-of-the-art technologies and are compliant with the latest legislation for the ever-changing business environment. SISCO provides visitor management solutions to public and private companies and organizations including hospitals, universities, school systems, federal and local government agencies, cruise lines, and others who depend on SISCO's technology to achieve security controls while maintaining a high level of efficiency and reliability.
