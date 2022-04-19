SISCO to Showcase new Technology with Imageware, Thales Group, and Zebra Technologies at Seatrade Cruise Global 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- SISCO, world-class provider of security products and services announced that it will exhibit its A-Pass Fleet Management system featuring Biometrics by Imageware, Cybersecurity by Thales Group, and Zebra Technologies printers at the Seatrade Cruise Global Conference in Miami Beach, FL.
“We are very excited to be at Seatrade again and to be exhibiting in-person with our valued partners. A-Pass by SISCO, combined with Imageware's biometric identity solution for Enhanced Mustering and Gangway with Facial Recognition, are powerful offerings for cruise industry security that we think will generate a lot of excitement,” said Greg Ruhl, SISCO President.
Seatrade Cruise Global, the industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, returns to Miami Beach Convention Center, 25-28 April 2022. The four-day gathering is expected to draw thousands of cruise industry professionals. Seatrade’s 2022 program will highlight emerging trends, interactive technology, and will introduce optimized B2B networking.
To learn more about the conference and how to register, visit https://www.seatradecruiseglobal.com. Be sure to visit SISCO and see A-PASS® , Imageware, Thales Group, and Zebra Technologies at Booth #3810.
About SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation)
Since 1994, SISCO has been dedicated to developing best-in-class Visitor Management solutions for credentialing and tracking people. SISCO provides world-class security products and services that use state-of-the-art technologies and are compliant with the latest legislation for the ever-changing business environment. SISCO provides visitor management solutions to public and private companies and organizations including hospitals, universities, school systems, federal and local government agencies, cruise lines, and others who depend on SISCO's technology to achieve security controls while maintaining a high level of efficiency and reliability.
About Imageware®
Imageware identifies, verifies and authenticates who people are, not just what keys and codes they have. Our Cloud-based, multimodal biometric solutions provide faster, accurate identification to better secure communities, data and assets. Imageware solutions are trusted globally by government agencies, law enforcement and private enterprises. Imageware: Identity with Biometric Certainty. For more information, please visit www.imageware.io.
SISCO Corp.
+1 310-403-2699
email us here