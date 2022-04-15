Anthony Zagami, CEO of SISCO (Security Identification Systems Company) to speak at Seatrade Cruise Global
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 11am to 12pm, Anthony Zagami will be a panel speaker for the Innovations Forum: Technical Advances in Safe and Sustainable Cruising.
After a cruise experience where he realized the process for passengers embarking and disembarking the ship could be improved, Mr. Zagami founded SISCO in 1994. SISCO specializes in maritime security and safety systems. In 1995, SISCO was awarded a fleet contract to supply a solution that photographs and identifies all crew, passengers, vendors and visitors boarding and deboarding Princess Cruise Line vessels. Since then, all major cruise lines (Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Costa, Norwegian, Dream Cruises, Celebrity, AIDA, etc.) have contracted with SISCO for A-PASS® which has become the de-facto industry standard.
Mr. Zagami has over 40 years’ experience founding companies that develop security systems and software solutions. He has a BS Degree in Engineering and an AAS Degree in Accounting and Finance. He has been published in trade publications and has lectured about electronic security systems and their application in combating terrorism. He has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC News, as well as numerous periodicals and radio broadcasts.
Seatrade Cruise Global, the industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, returns to Miami Beach Convention Center, 25-28 April 2022. The four-day gathering is expected to draw thousands of cruise industry professionals. Seatrade’s 2022 program highlights emerging trends, interactive technology, and introduces optimized B2B networking.
To Learn more about the conference and how to register, visit https://www.seatradecruiseglobal.com. Visit SISCO and see A-PASS® at booth #3810.
Michael Lourie
After a cruise experience where he realized the process for passengers embarking and disembarking the ship could be improved, Mr. Zagami founded SISCO in 1994. SISCO specializes in maritime security and safety systems. In 1995, SISCO was awarded a fleet contract to supply a solution that photographs and identifies all crew, passengers, vendors and visitors boarding and deboarding Princess Cruise Line vessels. Since then, all major cruise lines (Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Costa, Norwegian, Dream Cruises, Celebrity, AIDA, etc.) have contracted with SISCO for A-PASS® which has become the de-facto industry standard.
Mr. Zagami has over 40 years’ experience founding companies that develop security systems and software solutions. He has a BS Degree in Engineering and an AAS Degree in Accounting and Finance. He has been published in trade publications and has lectured about electronic security systems and their application in combating terrorism. He has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC News, as well as numerous periodicals and radio broadcasts.
Seatrade Cruise Global, the industry’s leading annual business-to-business event, returns to Miami Beach Convention Center, 25-28 April 2022. The four-day gathering is expected to draw thousands of cruise industry professionals. Seatrade’s 2022 program highlights emerging trends, interactive technology, and introduces optimized B2B networking.
To Learn more about the conference and how to register, visit https://www.seatradecruiseglobal.com. Visit SISCO and see A-PASS® at booth #3810.
Michael Lourie
Security Identification Systems Corporation
+1 310-403-2699
mlourie@siscocorp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn