Camp Guernsey’s Emigrant Hill will close temporarily for training and cause noise hazard

Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center is closing Emigrant Hill temporarily due to live-fire training in the camp’s North Training Area on May 15, 16, and 17, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During this time period, training will cause significant noise hazards for the surrounding community.

For more information, please call Mr. Rob Cain at 307-836-7834, or look for updates on the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Facebook page, found here: https://www.facebook.com/CampGuernseyJTC/.