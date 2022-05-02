From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Sunday, May 01, 2022 at 8:16 p.m. the Maine State Police responded to I-295 southbound at mile marker 16 for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that had been reported operating north in the southbound lanes and had struck another vehicle head on. When emergency responders arrived, they identified the operator of the motorcycle as 47-year-old John Rivard of Lewiston. Rivard was operating a black 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle and had entered onto the interstate system from the exit 15 southbound off-ramp. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other vehicle involved was a brown 2010 Honda Accord and the operator from Brunswick was not injured. Both I-295 southbound lanes were closed to traffic by Maine DOT for approximately 2 ½ hours to allow law enforcement time to process the scene. The crash remains under active investigation.

The Maine State Police was assisted by Yarmouth PD, Falmouth PD, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Yarmouth Fire/Rescue.