Explosive Detection Dog Receives VetStem Cell Therapy for Hip Dysplasia

Jax, an explosive detection German Shepherd, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for hip dysplasia.

Thanks to Doc and VetStem for bringing my pup back!!” — Jax's Owner

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jax, a German Shepherd, always seemed to be limping ever since he was a puppy. Unfortunately, an X-ray revealed that Jax has hip dysplasia and osteoarthritis. To make matters worse, Jax was a skilled working explosive detection dog. But with his new diagnosis, his owner was unsure of his future and his ability to keep working.

Hip dysplasia is a deformity of the ball and socket hip joint that occurs during growth. The deformity results in joint laxity (looseness) and eventually leads to osteoarthritis (OA). OA is a painful condition that can greatly reduce a dog’s quality of life. Fortunately, Jax’s owner took him to Dr. Jeff Christiansen of Superior Veterinary Surgical Solutions. Dr. Christiansen, a board-certified surgeon and long-time VetStem user, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy.

To begin the process, Dr. Christiansen collected fat tissue from Jax’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. Once collected, the fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. VetStem lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Three injectable doses of Jax’s own stem cells were shipped to Dr. Christiansen for treatment. Jax received one injection into each hip and one intravenous dose.

According to his owner, Jax had a great response to stem cell therapy. His owner stated, “Jax is a year and a half and, well, to say he's a fantastic pup is an understatement. His limping is gone and he's a typical GSD. Thanks to Doc and VetStem for bringing my pup back!!” Approximately 9 months after his initial treatment, Jax received a second treatment with one IV dose of his stored stem cells. Jax has several more doses in cryostorage from his initial fat collection procedure should he require them in the future.

Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys answered by owners and veterinarians, greater than 80% of dogs showed an improved quality of life after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions.

About Jeff Christiansen, DVM, DACVS

Dr. Christiansen received his DVM from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in 1996. He then completed a rotating internship in medicine and surgery at New York City’s Animal Medical Center in 1997, after which he both established and was the first to complete the surgical internship program at Houston, Texas’ Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists. Dr. Christiansen completed his surgical residency at the Veterinary Hospital of University of Pennsylvania in 2001 and went on to become a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons in 2002. Dr. Christiansen has been a VetStem user since 2012 and has provided VetStem Cell Therapy services to well over 100 patients.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

