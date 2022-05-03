Channel Program to Host Channel All-Stars: A Virtual Event featuring Gary Vaynerchuk (GaryVee) and 3 All-Star Panels

Anticipated as the largest virtual event of the year! Amazing headline guest, hosts and panelists. Gary Vaynerchuk - One of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance and the internet.

Anticipated as the largest virtual event of the year, it will air on Channel Program's rapidly growing social and media platform for the IT Channel on June 8th.

I've interviewed sports superstars in virtual events viewed by thousands. Now Kevin Lancaster and I are excited to speak with GaryVee about his keys to success and turning challenges into growth.” — Matt Solomon - Co-Founder, Channel Program

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND/ Channel Program, which recently launched a rapidly growing social and media platform purpose-built to unify the IT Channel industry, announced its “can’t miss” virtual event on June 8, 2022, at 11:30 AM EDT.

Channel All-Stars will be a 3.5-hour virtual event hosted by Channel Program and premier sponsor Gradient. It will celebrate the energy that powers growth and the drive to thrive in uncertain times. Channel Program’s Co-Founders Kevin Lancaster and Matt Solomon will interview the event’s headline guest Gary Vaynerchuk (GaryVee) – a serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, author, speaker, and internet personality.

Gary is one of the most sought-after public speakers alive today. His accolades include being a four-time New York Times bestselling author and an early investor in companies such as Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, and Uber. He is also an NFT pioneer, set to launch what will become New York City’s first NFT restaurant in “an iconic New York City location” this year. Co-host Matt Solomon relays his excitement about what Gary will share with event attendees, “I’ve had the good fortune to interview Wayne Gretzky and Magic Johnson in past virtual events that attracted thousands of viewers. I am just as excited to have the opportunity to speak with Gary Vee about the obstacles he has overcome in his life, the keys to his success, and his thoughts on how to turn business challenges into growth.”

Introductory speaker Colin Knox (Gradient) will be followed by 3 powerhouse panels moderated by Jay McBain, Kris Blackman, and Paul Green. The event will also include keynotes from Eric Torres (ScalePad), Danny Jenkins (ThreatLocker), and Ted Roller (Zomentum) as well as discussions with All-Star panelists. The event speakers will examine the state of the channel, share forward-looking insights, and outline practical steps that you can take RIGHT NOW to grow and thrive in challenging times. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the event.

Turn Challenge Into Growth

Significant international conflicts, the global pandemic, and the increasingly hostile cyber threat landscape have instigated a new wave of economic volatility and challenges to every industry, including that of Managed Service Providers. Yet the Channel continues to demonstrate incredible strength and resilience as MSPs have found ways to capitalize upon the opportunities offered by this massive amount of change. Tune in to hear how MSPs can continue to gain growth momentum and adjust their business initiatives and operations to thrive in a challenging economy and world.

Channel Program Founder Kevin Lancaster notes that events such as this are an important part of Channel Program’s mission, “At Channel Program, we develop and support initiatives that lead to the success and health of the Channel as a whole. That’s why we are excited to host this “can’t miss” event. We believe it is essential that Channel Program continuously provides the Channel access to expert resources and brainpower that will enable Channel community members not only to survive but also to thrive in one of the most volatile and hostile economic landscapes to date.”

To register for the event, please follow the link: https://channelprogram.com/register/all-stars

About Channel Program

Founded by veteran Channel technology leaders Kevin Lancaster and Matt Solomon, Channel Program is a truly open and democratized platform built to unify the entire IT Channel industry. It enables both IT Service Providers and Vendors to interact in one video-enabled social and collaboration platform that hosts a rapidly growing community of thousands of Channel and technology experts and influencers. Making space for a diversity of voices fuels Channel Program’s mission to revolutionize the $2.2 trillion IT Channel industry, by empowering and inspiring both IT Service Providers and Vendors to focus on community-building, collaboration, and respectful communication.

Channel Program’s website: https://channelprogram.com