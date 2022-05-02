Submit Release
Correctional Services Appreciation Day

CANADA, May 2 - Released on May 2, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 2, 2022, as Correctional Services Appreciation Day.

Working in corrections is complex and has many risks. Corrections employees provide quality care and service to help rehabilitate offenders, decrease reoffending and keep offenders and staff safe.

"Today we recognize the invaluable contributions correctional employees make to our communities and province," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "Correctional employees go the extra mile to help protect and make our communities safer and we appreciate their work every day."

There are approximately 2,400 provincial correctional officers, facility youth workers and probation officers, and community youth workers across the province of Saskatchewan.

To mark Correctional Services Appreciation Day, Minister Tell will introduce officers representing their facilities and offices in the Legislative Assembly. Minister Tell will also be handing out the Minister's Award for Excellence to acknowledge outstanding work in corrections.

Each correctional facility or community corrections office will also hold an appreciation event for staff.

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Regina Phone: 306-787-8959 Email: Noel.busse@gov.sk.ca

