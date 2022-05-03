EnginSoft USA Announces Expanded Support Option
EnginSoft USA Announces Expanded Support
Experts in CAE software and solutions now offer around-the-clock support for customers
I am proud of EnginSoft USA, and their best-in-class team for creating this expanded service and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to support to our mutual customers.”MCKINNEY, TX, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnginSoft USA, a leading Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) company, today announced the launch of 24-hour expanded technical support for customers, providing the company’s clients the ability to receive real-time support.
“Our customers are companies that do business in an expanding worldwide market and deserve support for all offices in all time zones,” stated Chris Wilkes, President, and CEO of EnginSoft USA.
EnginSoft USA helps companies identify where, when, and how simulation can make a difference to their business. They don't just select the best available combination of commercial software packages that fit clients' specific needs; they add value by showing companies how to use these products to achieve the best possible simulation model. When commercial products are not available, their engineers build custom modules to solve client's need. Collaboration matters, so to ensure the smooth integration of any custom module into the simulation model often requires EnginSoft’s engineering team to work closely with commercial software vendors.
EnginSoft engineers also have extensive experience and expertise in Multibody Dynamics and CFD consulting and have completed thousands of CAE projects completed across a broad range of industries that includes automotive, energy, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, civil and structural engineering, metals, machining and manufacturing, consumer goods and appliances, healthcare, and biomechanics, helping customers to leverage existing legacy and emerging simulation technologies.
“Prometech and EnginSoft USA have worked together to provide comprehensive solutions to our broad customer base,” commented Yasuko Maejima, Oversea Sales and Partner Business Department at Prometech Software, Inc. “I am proud of EnginSoft USA, and their best-in-class team for creating this expanded service and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to support to our mutual customers.”
About EnginSoft USA
EnginSoft USA supports companies in design process innovation, with extensive skills and highly qualified staff. We provide a wide range of software and services including effective, high-quality consulting, advanced training, development of ad hoc custom software, and research. www.enginsoftusa.com
