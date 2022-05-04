BACKLAND ECO LODGE UTILIZES WAFFLEMAT FOUNDATION TECHNOLOGY TO BRING GLAMOROUS TENTED VACATION DESTINATION TO ARIZONA
This construction project chose the Wafflemat Foundation System for its ability to offer unrivaled quality with minimal disturbance of native lands or soils.
— Jeremy Budge
Wafflemat, the world’s leading foundation system, is excited to announce that environmental resort Backland Eco Lodge has chosen the Wafflemat foundation system in its latest project to create a new tented lodging area. By incorporating the innovative Wafflemat solutions, Backland Eco Lodge has been able to reduce the impact they have on the land and save significant build cost.
Backland Eco Resort creates truly unique outdoor lodging experiences where people and nature can benefit each other. Placing significant importance on sustainable initiatives and having a positive impact on the environment, Backland is a unique glamping opportunity that offers an immersive and transformative experience in nature that significantly improves wildlife habitats and the ecology of the land.
Where most vacation destinations are riddled with waste, the Wafflemat foundation system has helped Backland to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and reduce usage of precious raw materials by 20% compared to that used in other foundation types.
For over three decades, Wafflemat foundation systems have helped constructors and builders transform both residential and commercial building projects. Since its launch, the brand has become the world leader in foundation systems for expansive soils in single and multi-family structures, being used in over thirty million square feet of foundations in the United States.
Suitable for use across compressible, collapsible, expansive, and rocky soil, the Wafflemat foundation system is designed to help support builders by providing a system that resists damage while also making the construction process far more efficient. Wafflemat is also a far more eco friendly solution, reducing the amount of concrete and raw materials required in comparison to traditional slab-on-grade and deep foundations. Taking the green credentials further, Waffleboxes -Wafflemat’s proprietary void form solution- are made from recycled polypropylene plastic.
It's for these many benefits and environmentally friendly features that Backland Eco Lodge chose to utilize Wafflemat foundation technology in its latest project. This is the first development between the two brands, with Wafflemat supporting Backland in constructing a foundation for their new collection of eco-friendly tent-cabins.
Since its launch, Backland Eco Lodge has been committed to providing guests with an immersive and transformative experience that allows them to not only get closer to nature but also learn how to improve wildlife habits and the ecology of the land.
Speaking after successfully using the Wafflemat foundation systems to build their new glamping eco resort, Jeremy Budge, Founder and CEO at Backland Eco Lodge said, “The overall Wafflemat project went really well, and utilizing their system has helped us to save a lot of money on soil remediation. This was the primary reason for choosing their solution, and overall, Wafflemat has enabled us to have a much lower impact on the environment when building the slab.
This was due to us not having to undertake as much excavation, nor did we need to import and export as many materials. This also helped us to minimize site disturbance and protect existing native vegetation, so we are really pleased with how it turned out.”
Ryland Reed, Operating Partner at Wafflemat concluded, “Since our launch, we have always strived to help our clients to enjoy the very best foundation systems possible, and our products have been used in thousands of installations across the country.
We are honored that Backland Eco Lodge chose Wafflemat for their latest project, and we are incredibly proud to see how it turned out.”
For more information about the Wafflemat foundation system or to contact the team, visit https://smartsensesystems.com/pages/contact-us. To learn more about Backland Eco Lodge, visit https://www.travelbackland.com/.
