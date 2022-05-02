# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

04-24-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Calais. Justine Cheney (19) of Calais was found to be operating an expired motor vehicle with a registration that exceeded 150 days. Justine was charged as a result of the investigation.

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 1 in Jonesboro. Christopher Chaponis (62) of Harrington was found exceeding the posted speed limit by 30 mph. Christopher received a summons as a result of the investigation.

04-27-22

Sergeant Gavin Endre responded to Acadia Highway in Orland for the report of a male trying to get run over by traffic. The male had also laid down in the roadway in front of a school bus. Once on scene, Sergeant Endre along with Marine Patrol Officers arrested Kyle Ellis (39) of Orland for Obstructing a Public Way.

Trooper Keith York arrested Nathan Moffett Sr (45) of Calais. Nathan was charged with Violation of Conditions of Release.

04-28-22

Trooper Owen Reed arrested Cullen Schneider (42) of Orland for Operating Under the Influence as result of a wrecker request in Blue Hill.