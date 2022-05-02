Submit Release
Associated General Contractors of Georgia Names Phillip Noblett as the 2022 Safety Leadership Award Winner

Phillip Noblett (left) is pictured accepting an AGC Georgia Safety Leadership Award plaque from Jason Walburn, regional safety director for Alston Construction Company. Jason nominated Phillip for the award with an exceptional narrative on Phillip's commitment.

We congratulate Phillip Noblett and his work with Alston Construction Company to bring even greater awareness to the vital role field supervisors play in the commercial construction industry.”
— Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is proud to announce Phillip Noblett, a superintendent with Alston Construction Company, LLC, received the prestigious Safety Leadership Award.

As the statewide chapter of The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America), AGC Georgia presents the Safety Leadership Award to one field supervisor who manages their project sites with no lost-time accidents or recordables, and demonstrates commitment to:

- Providing a Safe Work Environment
- Uncompromising Leadership
- Building a Safety Culture
Caring for and Respecting Fellow Workers

“A construction firm is accident-free because of how well a field supervisor manages their jobsite,” said Mike Dunham, CEO of AGC Georgia. “We congratulate Phillip Noblett and his work with Alston Construction Company to bring even greater awareness to the vital role field supervisors play in the commercial construction industry.”

A 15-year veteran of the construction industry, Noblett most recently oversaw the Project Blue Firebird, more than a $100 million project that included the construction of a 624,000 square foot building and the installation of material handling equipment for a large e-commerce company. His key areas of focus included overseeing all daily operations on site while working to keep the schedule on track and ensuring all work on the jobsite is accomplished safely.

For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org. For more information on Alston Construction Company, LLC visit https://alstonco.com.

Philip Hudson
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-889-8966 ext. 104
phudson@rhythmcommunications.com

