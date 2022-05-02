Quantum Assurance International Announces New Senior Vice President of Revenue
Quantum Strengthens its Marketing and Operations Capabilities with addition of Robert M. Reilley
Our mission to “Democratize Insurance” is inspiring. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team and reaching our next level of success.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. is pleased to announce that Robert M. Reilley has joined the company and taken on a new executive role as Senior Vice President of Revenue. Reilley brings 27 years of executive leadership experience to the company, including roles with Aon, Harley-Davidson Insurance and Assurant Solutions. In this new role, Reilley will work alongside the Quantum team to provide marketing, sales support, and operational excellence to independent agents that will help them grow and support their business and provide an excellent customer experience.
— Robert M. Reilley, Senior Vice President of Revenue, Quantum Assurance
Throughout his career, Reilley has worked for insurance and financial services companies, bringing with him a vast knowledge of marketing, selling, and customer service. In addition to leading marketing, sales, and operational functions, Reilley is well-versed in building and running top-performing contact centers and agencies, and has considerable expertise in serving clients and customers.
A graduate of Illinois State University, Reilley discovered his love for marketing during his junior year. Since then, he has been mastering all aspects of this subject, and notably in leadership roles as VP, SVP, CMO, COO, President, and Consultant. While his early career involved marketing and selling a variety of business and consumer products and services, he really appreciated his insurance-related work the most, specifically for its ability to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.
“Robert brings decades of experience in growing insurance organizations and has a unique ability to execute across critical areas of the company for independent agents and clients. In his role as SVP of Revenue, Robert will be deeply focused on creating a lifestyle brand that helps our agents achieve the potential that the insurance industry offers” stated Mr. Justin Eggar, CEO of Quantum Assurance International.
Reilley added “There's a lot of great things going on and positive momentum among the Quantum team. Our mission to “Democratize Insurance” is inspiring. I’m looking forward to contributing to the team and reaching our next level of success."
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc:
Quantum Assurance International is the leading insurtech agency activator redefining what clients receive from their insurance experience. We are an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. Quantum was founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
