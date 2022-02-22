Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Northeast Protection Group, LLC
Meet Katherine Butterson, Agency Owner of Northeast Protection Group insuring all of New York in auto, home, business, and much more!
Quantum Assurance truly cares about their agents. I'm glad to have been able to join the independent insurance world with Quantum, knowing that they have my back.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Katherine Butterson, a Quantum independent insurance agency owner at Northeast Protection Group insuring all of New York in auto, home, business, and much more!
— Katherine Butterson, Agency Owner, Northeast Protection Group
“Katherine is an amazing person and an incredible insurance agent! I'm confident that we will see great things from Northeast Protection Group and have a new leader within the Quantum ecosystem. The dedication to her clients and business will guarantee a long and successful career as a Quantum independent insurance agent.”- Joe Luminiello, VP of Mergers and Acquisitions, Quantum Assurance International.
When you work with Northeast Protection Group, you’re getting the power of choice. From simplifying the insurance process to finding you the right coverage, here’s what makes them different:
• They bring the right blend of price, coverage, and service. By representing different insurance companies, they can provide a unique variety of policies and price points. They do the shopping so you can save and get the best possible coverage.
• They protect what matters most by having the best insurance coverage options that are not a one-size-fits-all approach.
• They work with the insurance company on your behalf. They’re also dedicated to ensuring that customers have the coverage they need so that if they do suffer a loss, they’ll be appropriately covered.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is the leading insurtech agency activator redefining what clients receive from their insurance experience. We are an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. Quantum was founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Northeast Protection Group, LLC.:
We are an independent insurance agency focused on you. As an independent agency, we take the work out of the coverage-finding process, doing it all for you. Northeast Protection Group represents multiple top-rated insurance companies, giving us access to a variety of insurance options to help you find the right blend of price, policy, and service for your needs. To learn more visit: https://ne-insurance.com/
