Quantum Assurance International Announces VP of Operational Innovation, Haig Ardzivian
Haig Ardzivian, VP of Operational Innovation at Quantum, will implement innovative technological solutions to benefit Quantum's agents, associates, & customers
There is tremendous opportunity in making things easier to benefit Quantum’s independent agents, associates, and customers.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, Texas: Quantum Assurance International, Inc. is pleased to announce that Haig Ardzivian has taken on a new leadership role as VP of Operational Innovation. Haig's role will be to bring innovative technology and easy-to-use products in partnership with VP Harsha Patnam, Vice President of Product and Technology at Quantum Assurance. As part of his role, he will help simplify complex problems at Quantum by teaching the team, overhauling processes, and implementing technology to drive business results.
Mr. Ardzivian brings 16 years of P&C insurance experience to Quantum, including responsibilities in carrier and agency operations. Early on in his career, he focused on analytics, project and process management utilizing lean six sigma. Using his passion for working with people, he then grew his leadership skills to become a leader in sales, underwriting, and customer service. Using his innovative thinking to solve complex problems, Haig drove business results and made everyone feel successful and engaged. In his most recent role, he worked at an insurtech startup as Senior Director of Insurance.
"I am super excited about Haig coming on board with Quantum. Haig brings a wealth of experience and expertise with him and I look forward to what we are about to build together." - Harsha Patnam, VP of Product and Technology, Quantum Assurance
“Quantum’s mission of democratizing insurance is something that has resonated with me for years. There is tremendous opportunity in making things easier to benefit Quantum’s independent agents, associates, and customers,” says Haig Ardzivian, VP of Operational Innovation at Quantum Assurance. “Quantum is going to bring advanced technology and easy-to-use products under the direction of Harsha Patman, our VP of Product and Technology. I am going to make sure that the solutions are supported by the best business processes and organizational structure that will set up our team and customers for success. There is something special building at Quantum and I am excited to be a part of shaping our future.”
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is the leading insurtech agency activator redefining what clients receive from their insurance experience. We are an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. Quantum was founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
