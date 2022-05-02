Eileen Wiediger and Noga Sapir Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Eileen Wiediger, developed a coaching methodology, Solveation™ Noga Sapir, founded Reflect Innovation Candice Georgiadis

Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

Some of the benefits of mindfulness (also validated by scientific research) are:

Emotional Regulation: Emotional regulation is awareness and understanding of emotions, recognizing their impact on behavior, and managing those emotions positively. When experiencing strong emotions, we often get entangled with them through ruminative thinking — constantly replaying looping thoughts in our minds, which heightens their impact. Mindfulness decreases rumination, which can reduce our feelings of distress, stress, and anxiety.

Decreased Reactivity: Like emotional regulation, decreased reactivity means we can respond more thoughtfully to and recover more rapidly from negative situations. Mindfulness practice creates space for our responses to become less visceral and more objective instead of experiencing a “knee-jerk” reaction to something stressful. Decreased reactivity also helps focus attention, better handle distractions, and increase flexible thinking.

Decreased Stress and Anxiety: Studies have shown that individuals who regularly participated in mindfulness meditation experienced lower levels of depression and anxiety and less fatigue and anger. Mindfulness practice can help foster increased emotional intelligence and social connection, which can also lower feelings of stress.

Enhanced Brain Function: Research shows that mindfulness may enhance brain functions that afford greater self-awareness, modulate fear response, and increase intuition. After establishing a regular mindfulness practice, the brain’s physical structure changes, with thickening in the areas of the brain associated with attention and how we process sensory input. These changes may enable us to process information more quickly and focus our attention more easily.

Improved Well-Being: Mindfulness, particularly mindfulness meditation, has many health benefits. It can improve our sense of well-being, increase immune system function, promote more restful sleep, and make chronic pain more manageable.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Fewer screens, especially at night. I started sleeping much better when I created a routine that involves leaving my phone out of the bedroom. I also started reading a lot more. It’s become such an ingrained habit in our household that I have to restrain myself from showing my surprise when someone talks about scrolling before sleep.

Prioritizing yourself and your wellbeing. I aim to make time for things that make me happy and to take breaks whenever I feel overwhelmed. You can’t take care of others (family, friends, work) if you don’t take care of yourself. For me, it means always having some craft project going to soothe myself, and a happy moment usually means indulging in something sweet and yummy.

Meditate — I started meditating three years ago, around the time Reflect was founded. For a long while, I thought it wasn’t for me — I’m a very logical, grounded, and even skeptical person, and I thought meditation is all spiritual woo-woo. I came into meditation from the scientific angle, learning how it changes and improves the brain. It turned out, that meditation is really for everybody, and you can find the type of meditation that works best for you. Ultimately, it’s a practice. It’s about showing up consistently, even when it’s hard, and training your mind to be still and mindful.

Be kind to yourself — Don’t feel guilty for feeling what you feel. My best friend calls this “not suffering twice”. I try not to feel bad about feeling something, or being some way, or having an off day and just wanting to do nothing. I can be very judgemental of myself, and also have a penchant for jumping into guilt pretty quickly, but I try to cut myself some slack, listening to myself and my needs.

Be open — your feelings aren’t your burden to bear alone. Sharing with others and being open with others always makes me feel better.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would prioritize always listening to your body and your mind. Wellness starts there.

