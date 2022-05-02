Chad Osinga and Miriam Kuhlmann Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Chad Osinga, retired military, now a life coach/mentor and a motivational speaker. Miriam Kuhlmann, filmmaker, actor and media artist

Chad Osinga, retired military, now a life coach/mentor and a motivational speaker. Miriam Kuhlmann, filmmaker, actor and media artist.

I do think we can learn a lot from the old boys club and how networking and sharing insider knowledge can catapult individuals but also provide safety for a larger organizations.” — Miriam Kuhlmann, filmmaker, actor and media artist

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

It can be an exciting time when you have a project that is ready for the marketing phase. It can also be stressful as you don't want to make any mistakes, costing time, money and maybe even the project failing. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis to not only get a solid marketing plan in place, but one that focus on building corporate image and brand, something that goes hand in hand with any marketing plan. His contact info is below the two recent client interview excerpts here:

-

Chad Osinga, retired military, now a life coach/mentor and a motivational speaker.

What drives you to get up everyday and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

I did not have someone to help me see the greatness within myself for most of my life. To help me see that everything I have ever needed I already had. To help me create and enforce the right belief system.

Despite rough beginnings, physical challenges, or a lack of opportunities, I could not just achieve my dreams but reach heights unimagined.

So I wake up each day in pursuit of empowering and being that individual I did not have. To strengthen the resolve of every listener, helping them target the foundation of success, their mind.

I hear many people talk about struggling in different areas of their lives and they have tried to no avail to achieve or stop something in their lives. The root of the issue is our beliefs, which is why even when people take action, they quit. Consistency can only be attained through the right mindset.

The aforementioned leads me to the message I aim to share; our decisions are tied directly to what we believe about this world, our lot in life, and ourselves. Moreover, changing our belief systems and maintaining what we believe is imperative to maximize one’s potential. Once people tap into the power of rewiring their mindset, there is truly nothing they will not be able to conquer or achieve.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I am very excited to announce that I have started working on my first book, “The Legend Of An Outlier.” I also have been asked to be on a Podcast called “Good Life Great life” with Brian Highfield, and I m very honored to have such an opportunity.

Over the next year, I have several goals I will be setting out to accomplish. One is to start a podcast that focuses on revamping mindsets. Honestly, I can see no limits to where I will go from here.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Miriam Kuhlmann, filmmaker, actor and media artist

What are the 3 things that concern you about the VR, AR and MR industries? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

I am concerned about Vr etc technologies, because they eat a lot of our time, which would not be a problem, if it didn’t require a constant state of isolation. Working on a dress for instance in the olden days would be something where you can easily walk over to a colleague and show them, let them take part in the process, ask their opinions or just chat about it over a coffee. The tools we have right now are so great and addictive and immersive, but they aren’t really very collaborative. In the end they require spending a lot of time isolated which I feel not only takes a toll on people’s mental health but it also limits the creative process and it’s really easy to become stuck inside a bubble. So I wish, there was more exploration and education about that aspect in tech. Another challenge of the constant sensory overload is that people may be desensitized to certain types of beauty in the world. People always talk about the desensitized towards violence, but I think, that the virtual world can be so beautiful, that it is hard to readjust and find a balance because it overstimulates your brain, which in the end evolved in the natural world. As a second point, and this has been a concern throughout the internet, is that there is no law and moral code in the VR/AR/Mixed technology world. People have been murdered for fun, get raped and abused mentally every day on multimedia platforms. The victims suffer real consequences, but the online world is like a parallel universe, but planetary, and it runs itself with very little oversight, transparency, or accountability. Another concern I have, is that maybe someday the real world is not going to be enough. What if it hurts to wake up and see the lack of things, that you have in our virtual bubble? That would be awful.

The full interview is available here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

