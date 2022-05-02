Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,176 in the last 365 days.

Construction scheduled to begin May 4 on US 2 near Berthold

BISMARCK, ND - Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 4, on U.S. Highway 2 westbound lanes near Berthold.

The project will consist of replacing several sections of concrete pavement.

The work zone will be split into multiple two-mile sections and traffic will be reduced to one lane. There will be a three-mile gap between each section to allow motorists an opportunity to pass slow moving vehicles.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected. During construction, a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to be complete this summer.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

C O N T A C T:

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

You just read:

Construction scheduled to begin May 4 on US 2 near Berthold

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.