Construction scheduled to begin May 4 on US 2 near Berthold

BISMARCK, ND - Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 4, on U.S. Highway 2 westbound lanes near Berthold.

The project will consist of replacing several sections of concrete pavement.

The work zone will be split into multiple two-mile sections and traffic will be reduced to one lane. There will be a three-mile gap between each section to allow motorists an opportunity to pass slow moving vehicles.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected. During construction, a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to be complete this summer.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

