St. Johnsbury Barracks : MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4002954

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4-30-22

STREET: Memorial Drive

TOWN: Lyndon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VFW

WEATHER: Good

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michelle Lancaster

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:17

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyta

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: NVRH

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: ESTELLE SIMPSON

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR:2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4-30-22 at approximately 1120 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Lancaster was pulling out of a driveway onto Memorial drive when she was hit by Simpson who was headed southbound. Both operators went to NVRH to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.