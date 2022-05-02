Vedanta Aluminium develops Extended Reality experience zone to augment workforce safety

Vedanta Aluminium reaffirms its commitment to workforce safety on World Day for Health & Safety at Work

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has developed an Extended Reality (XR) experience zone to augment safety training for its employees and partners. The zone makes use of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies to enable simulation-based training, helping ensure an immersive learning experience. With this initiative, Vedanta Aluminium has taken another step in fast-tracking adoption of digital solutions, intelligent automation and in-house innovations to bring in a step-change in manufacturing excellence, while also boosting workforce safety.

Examples of advanced technology deployments by Vedanta Aluminium for safety excellence include:

Deep Learning algorithms and sophisticated modelling techniques

Digital twin technology for improved maintenance

Video analytics for fire detection and monitoring of adherence to safety protocols

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for remote visibility of critical plant operations

Robotics Process Automation (RPA) to boost operational efficiency and safety excellence

A Centralized Security Operations Centre (CSOC) at BALCO that features several cutting-edge security solutions

Partnering with startups on emerging technologies for business solutions

‘Sentinel’ app and drones for monitoring personnel movement inside plant and township premises

Mobile & web applications developed inhouse to monitor safety parameters at work sites

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s endeavors to augment safety with digital interventions, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “Our endeavours in the realm of Environment, Social & Governance excellence intersects our vision for building smart manufacturing plants of the future, in a way that serves as a win-win for both operational efficiencies and people safety. On the World Day of Health & Safety at Work, we recommit to nurturing a safety-first culture that also extends beyond the ambit of our operations to include the communities around us.”

Vedanta Aluminium’s employees voluntarily impart safety awareness sessions on multiple themes to neighboring communities throughout the year. In fact, the company’s all-women firefighting squad ‘Agnivahini’ is actively leading this effort. Furthermore, the company has deployed Mobile Health Units that provide doorstep healthcare services daily across hundreds of villages in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

