Public input requested for proposed culvert replacement on U.S. 218 in Benton County

AMES, Iowa – May 2, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed culvert replacement on U.S. 218 over Pratt Creek, 0.1 mile east of Benton County Road V-61.

The proposed project involves replacing the existing twin 6’ x 10’ reinforced concrete box culvert with a twin 10’ x 10’ reinforced concrete box culvert.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

Through traffic on U.S. 218 will be detoured during construction using Benton County Roads V-66 & E-22. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Cathy Cutler, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, email Catherine.cutler@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by May 23, 2022 to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH, a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4785.

#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.