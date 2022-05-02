Medical Marketing Whiz Awarded Best Women's Health Marketing Agency
We are so proud of our team of dedicated professionals who deliver the results and experience our doctors and clients deserve.”CANTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a leader in medical marketing for private practice physicians, announced today that the company was awarded the ISCG Best Women’s Health Marketing Agency at the 2022 International Society of Cosmetogynecology World Congress meeting in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
— Lori Werner
The World Congress Cosmetic Gyn & Body Contouring Scientific Program Conference highlighted topics such as surgical and non-surgical cosmetic gynecology, the new cosmetic urology, and surgical body contouring, to name a few.
Guest speakers included #1 Social Media Plastic Surgeon Michael Salzhauer MD aka Dr. Miami, #1 Social Media Cosmetic Gyn Mark Lowney MD aka Real Dr. Feelgood; and #1 Social Media Cosmetic Surgeon Chad Deal MD aka Dr. Hi Def.
Accepting the award for Medical Marketing Whiz was Co-founder Lori Werner. She was quoted: “This is truly an honor to be recognized as the Best Women’s Health Marketing Agency by ISCG. It validates our mission to deliver excellence in marketing for our doctors and contribute to patient education and outreach in women’s health. We are so proud of our team of dedicated professionals who deliver the results and experience our doctors and clients deserve.”
About Medical Marketing Whiz
Medical Marketing Whiz is the leader in practice growth for doctors in OBGYN, urogynecology, aesthetics, and concierge medicine. Lori Werner and Glenn Akins co-founded Medical Marketing Whiz in 2018 and have quickly become one of the most sought-after marketing agencies in North America.
Medical Marketing Whiz serves as the outsourced chief marketing officer for private practice physicians. The Dr. Marketing Blueprint program includes social media marketing, email marketing, reputation management, local search engine optimization, patient education events, and webinars.
Medical Marketing Whiz’s personalized approach to marketing helps practices grow in-office procedures such as intimate health, aesthetics, and hormone therapy. Their clients become the go-to expert in their local market.
For more information, visit https://www.medicalmarketingwhiz.com
About International Society Cosmetogynecology (ISCG)
Founded in 1990, the International Society of Cosmetogynecology (ISCG) Is the world’s first and largest association of specialists in female cosmetic medicine and surgery. Their large professional network and busy international lecturing agenda gave them unique access to some of the finest aesthetic surgeons worldwide and unique insights into their methods. Combining elements of aesthetic body contouring standards such as liposuction, abdominoplasty, breast surgery, and the new wave of cosmetic vaginal surgery with elements and concepts of minimally invasive surgery, their practice evolved into a fusion that they dubbed cosmetogynecology.
For more information, visit https://www.iscgmedia.com
Lori Werner
Medical Marketing Whiz
+1 888-418-8065
email us here