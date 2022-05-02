Dr. Angela L. Swain Releases New Leadership Book for Mother’s Day - "Mama Knew: From Behind the Eyes of a Matriarch"
Dr. Angela Swain is releasing her new book "Mama Knew: From Behind the Eyes of a Matriarch" as an e-book on May 2
Special e-Book of "Mama Knew" available for 99 cents on May 2nd onlyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Mother’s Day, Trifecta Business Coach Dr. Angela L. Swain has released a powerful leadership book in honor of her mother. You can buy the eBook Mama Knew: From Behind the Eyes of a Matriarch by clicking here https://amzn.to/3vyI4m3 for just 99-cents for 24 hours, beginning at 6:00 a.m. on May 2nd. It will be available in hardcover mid-May.
Inspired by her mother’s strength and wisdom, Dr. Angela wrote this book for business leaders who want to learn how to focus on emotional intelligence and trauma-informed care as it relates to organizational change and performance. Leaders will learn to shift their teams’ performance from plateau to thriving.
“As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, many people are still dealing with and processing the trauma while also wanting to create a more meaningful life professionally and personally. It is my hope that by focusing on emotional intelligence and trauma-focused care, this book will inspire leaders to manage their people with greater flexibility and understanding,” explained Dr. Angela L. Swain, The Trifecta Business Coach and author of "Mama Knew: From Behind the Eyes of a Matriarch"
Dr. Angela says through her mom’s memoir, readers will learn two key lessons:
• How to redefine STAMINA and learn why it’s important for their team.
• How to PIVOT to support employees as they deal with trauma and changes in their personal and professional lives.
Dr. Angela says her book explores leadership, emotional intelligence and trauma-informed care. The goal is to empower leaders and teams to acknowledge that while individuals have a history of trauma, their journey doesn’t mean something is wrong with them. Alternatively, it focuses on the experiences surrounding them. It makes them better leaders, and in turn, their employees become happier, more fulfilled and more productive.
Dr. Angela is offering a special 99-cent eBook on May 2, 2022. Click here to order. https://amzn.to/3vyI4m3. The hardcover will be released mid-May and available on Amazon.
