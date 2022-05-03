Dan Hollings' The Plan Introduces Advanced Phase For Existing and New Members
Phase 4 - Grid Bot Mastery is my gift to all of the members of The Plan, and it's available now!”LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Dan Hollings' The Plan launched in December 2021, it set the record for the biggest online investment training launch of all time.
— Dan Hollings, creator of The Plan
This May, Dan Hollings is ready to capture lightning in a bottle again when he reopens The Plan for the first time in 2022.
For the uninitiated, The Plan is a program that teaches its members how to generate a steady stream of passive income using automated crypto bots. Dan has spent more than three years perfecting this system.
Since its launch, The Plan has now over 10,000 students from over 120 countries, all of whom have steadily been generating profit by following a few simple rules that Dan taught them.
At its heart, the program is about setting up automated crypto bots to trade on the inherent volatility of the crypto markets, generating profit on a minute by minute basis by buying low and selling high at small amounts.
The profits per transaction can be as little as a few cents, but over time, over thousands of transactions, they can add up very quickly.
An attractive feature of the program is that it works regardless of market direction, which is what makes it different from most other crypto opportunities that are speculative in nature. The fact that Dan's students have been profiting despite the downturn of the crypto markets in recent months is a testament to the resilience of The Plan.
It is not surprising then, that there is a lot of pent up demand for The Plan since it closed its doors back in December 2021. Never before has there been a crypto training program that is so comprehensive and so structured in a way that the total beginner can follow and profit from day one.
This time, Dan has even more tricks up his sleeve. He has recently completed recording the video training for the advanced bot mastery phase, which takes things to a whole new level.
In this advanced phase, Dan will be teaching how to build on the strategies from phase one to go into more advanced bot strategies. For instance, he will show how to triple profits with leveraged tokens, how to scavenge extra money to start new bots, and how to literally flip the chart and turn a bear market into a bull market.
The good news is that this advanced phase is Dan's gift to all members of The Plan, so it is free for all existing members and all new members joining The Plan.
The Plan relaunches on May 3 for a limited time. Phase one (that teaches standard bot strategies) will be unlocked immediately upon purchase and signing the NDA. However, the advanced phase cannot be purchased by itself as phase one is a prerequisite. New members will also have to wait after they sign up for phase one as this advanced phase will not be unlocked immediately. The reason is that students are expected to be familiar with the concepts and strategies in phase one before moving on to these more advanced methods.
This more advanced phase is technically phase four in Dan's big picture of The Plan, with defi and portfolio rebalancing constituting phase two and three respectively. Phase two and three are not free, but they can be purchased separately by members of The Plan if they wish to delve more into the larger world of crypto other than just bot trading.
It has certainly been quite the journey for Dan Hollings, who just years ago had no plan himself when it comes to crypto, but over three years and millions of dollars of testing, what he has come up with is a true plan, indeed THE plan for financial liberation with crypto in a way that is actually safe.
Since sharing The Plan initially with his inner circle of friends and family members, then to founding members, and eventually to students from all around the world, Dan has been hearing stories of changed lives as a result of people following The Plan.
Changing lives is what really matters to Dan in the end. After all, Dan has been in the business of teaching people how to make money online and set up online businesses for more than a decade. The Plan is by far the most passive system that Dan has come up with in his many years of teaching people how to achieve financial and time freedom.
There will be people who are skeptical of his claims, and certainly investing of any kind involves some risk, so it is important to consult with a certified financial advisor or planner beforehand.
However, the results and positive experiences of the members of The Plan speak for themselves, and with the recent addition of the advanced bot strategies, both existing and new members look set to experience even bigger success following the plan laid down by Dan Hollings.
The good news is that The Plan is still available for the same launch price of $3500, so new members are getting a 'two-for-one' deal as they are now getting access to both phases one and four. An installment option is also available for four installments of $1000. Demand for the program is expected to be high, so customers are advised not to wait till the last minute to purchase, but to check it out as soon as possible.
So be sure to check out The Plan by Dan Hollings this May. The best way to make an informed decision is to read some reviews from existing members who are already in The Plan. Anyone who misses out this time round will need to wait till it reopens again sometime in late 2022, though no exact date has been set at this point.
The Plan Phase 4 - Grid Bot Mastery