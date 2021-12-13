Dan Hollings' The Plan Closing Its Doors For 2021

The Plan by Dan Hollings will close its doors in a few hours The Plan now has 10000+ students from over 100 countries Dan Hollings presented multiple webinars during the 2-week launch period

This is the last opportunity to get involved in The Plan before the end of 2021.

Crypto is the great equalizer that makes it possible for anyone to get into the game, not just the big banks.” — Dan Hollings, creator of The Plan

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just a few hours, Dan Hollings will be closing the doors to The Plan for 2021.It has been quite an eventful couple of days since it officially launched in early December, with leading industry figures promoting The Plan to their followers.Close to 20,000 people have attended the webinars hosted by Dan during the 2-week launch period, in which he explained what The Plan is all about and how people can get involved in what he calls a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity.At its heart, the program is about setting up automated crypto bots to trade on the inherent volatility of the crypto markets, generating profit on a minute by minute basis by buying low and selling high at small amounts.This kind of high frequency trading used to be possible in the traditional stock market only with the big players like banks, but crypto is the great equalizer that makes it possible for anyone to get into the game.Indeed, even before the official launch, close to 10,000 people from over 100 countries have already been following The Plan in its beta form, and have been successful running bots and making profit minute by minute.There was certainly no way for Dan to show results from all 10,000 people, but Dan did show every result from each of the early adopters of The Plan during the webinars, just to prove that The Plan does indeed work, even if it does sound too good to be true for a lot of people.In contrast to many other similar programs that also offer the promise of passive income, The Plan actually fulfills it. In other words, a student who sets up the automated crypto bots can reasonably expect to be making the first dollar in just a few minutes.To prove this point even further, one of the webinar hosts, Jason Fladlien, started a bot at the start of the webinar, and was already making a few dollars during the webinar.In addition, these few dollars are not 'unrealized' money but are actual 'in the pocket', realized money. Minute by minute, these dollars add up very quickly, so in essence these bots are making money while we are sleeping.Dan himself grew his bot profit to over half a million dollars in less than a year, which he also showed during the webinars. This is a major turn around for Dan, who, only three years ago, had lost a lot of money in crypto because he did not have a plan back then but was busy chasing moonshots and so-called crypto gurus on YouTube.All these methods are about timing the market, which may work for some people some of the time, but they certainly do not work for everyone all of the time.Dan refers to them as the Nostradamus approach, and if you know anything about Nostradamus, he got his predictions wrong more often than he got them right.And so, as a result of a few bad choices, Dan lost over ninety percent of his crypto as quickly as he made it.This was back in 2017. Shortly after, instead of giving up, Dan decided to keep going but in secret. He was determined to crack the crypto code no matter what it took and so over three years and many dollars of testing, Dan tried everything under the sun.Nothing quite worked to Dan's satisfaction, until one day, he stumbled onto the notion of algorithmic crypto bots which showed great promise. As mentioned, such bots were once only available to big banks with big bucks in the traditional stock market world, but crypto has leveled the playing field, and Dan saw the opportunity and jumped in.Dan put these bots to the test. At the time, he only had less than $10,000 worth of crypto left to his name, but over time, slowly, surely and systematically, the bots started to crank out profit consistently minute by minute, day by day, month by month.Dan shared the method firstly with his inner circle of friends and business partners before reaching out to strangers with the opportunity to learn the method at a price tag of $10,000 each. These early adopters also achieved success and before long, Dan started to teach in a group setting, taking on thousands of people at a time. Over a period of five months from June to October of 2021, Dan opened up the doors three times to a 'beta' version of his program, which allowed Dan to fine tune the course leading up to its official launch in early December 2021.One of the main concerns is whether this opportunity will become saturated with more and more people coming into The Plan, but even though 10,000 people may sound like a big number, in the big scheme of things, it is only a small drop in the ocean, and so the opportunity to get in and be successful is still open to everyone.For now, Dan will be focusing on serving the new members who have joined during this round. Session 1 of the live training will begin on December 16, so the doors need to close before then.

