DC SUPERIOR COURT RAISES JUROR COMPENSATION

WASHINGTON, DC – The D.C. Superior Court wishes to inform all District of Columbia residents that starting today, Monday, May 2, 2022, those serving jury duty will receive an increased level of compensation.

Previously jurors in DC received $40 for each day beginning on their second day of service or if they were put on a jury, along with a daily travel subsidy of $5. The new rate increases to $50, plus a $7 travel subsidy. Additionally, jurors that are not selected for trial on the first day of service will receive the combined $57 fee.*

"The Court relies on eligible DC residents to serve jury duty, to do their civic duty, to ensure that the justice system works as intended by our Constitution," said DC Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring. “The DC Court’s motto is, “Open to All, Trusted by All, Justice to All. Without jurors doing their part, we could not do ours. Jurors play a vital role in ensuring that we are able to serve our neighbors in a fair and timely manner.”

The increase comes as a result of the DC Courts’ request for additional funding for this purpose in the annual request to Congress to place Superior Court jury fees on par with that of United States District Court (federal) jurors.

“We understand that sacrifices are involved when serving on jury duty. We continue to do our part by working hard to reduce the frequency of service, to increase the convenience with online registration and deferrals, and to only have those jurors actually needed for jury panels come to the courthouse with our night-before call-in system,” said Chief Judge Josey-Herring. “We provide free day care for children 2 ½ years of age and older, and have free WiFi. But juror compensation levels were outdated. This is a way of expressing our appreciation to those DC residents who come down to the courthouse to serve jury duty."

*Jurors that are compensated by their employer are only entitled to the $7.00 travel stipend.