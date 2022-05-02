Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1002695
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 1st, 2022, at approximately 17:30 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 87.0
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / Accused: Angus Purvee
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1996
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 1st, 2022, at approximately 1730 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash – rollover on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 87.0 in the town of South Burlington. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Angus Purvee (28) of Burlington. Through the course of the investigation, Purvee was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI – Drug and was transported to UVM Medical for suspected minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, Purvee was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on May 19, 2022, at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI # 1 – Drug.
Vermont State Police was assisted by South Burlington Fire and Rescue, South Burlington Police, and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Elite Towing. The right lane of the interstate was closed briefly until the vehicle was removed.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden County - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2022 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov