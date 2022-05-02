Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1002695

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 1st, 2022, at approximately 17:30 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 87.0

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: DUI #1

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR / Accused: Angus Purvee

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 1st, 2022, at approximately 1730 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash – rollover on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 87.0 in the town of South Burlington. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Angus Purvee (28) of Burlington. Through the course of the investigation, Purvee was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI – Drug and was transported to UVM Medical for suspected minor injuries. At the conclusion of processing, Purvee was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on May 19, 2022, at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI # 1 – Drug.

Vermont State Police was assisted by South Burlington Fire and Rescue, South Burlington Police, and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Elite Towing. The right lane of the interstate was closed briefly until the vehicle was removed.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden County - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2022 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.