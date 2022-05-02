Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,896 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

 

CASE#: 22A1002695

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

 

STATION: Williston Barracks                                

 

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: May 1st, 2022, at approximately 17:30 hours

 

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

 

TOWN: South Burlington

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 87.0

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR / Accused: Angus Purvee

 

AGE: 28

 

SEAT BELT? No

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

INJURIES: None

 

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

 

On May 1st, 2022, at approximately 1730 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash – rollover on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 87.0 in the town of South Burlington.  Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Angus Purvee (28) of Burlington.  Through the course of the investigation, Purvee was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI – Drug and was transported to UVM Medical for suspected minor injuries.  At the conclusion of processing, Purvee was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Court – Criminal Division on May 19, 2022, at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI # 1 – Drug.

 

 

 

Vermont State Police was assisted by South Burlington Fire and Rescue, South Burlington Police, and the vehicle was towed from the scene by Elite Towing.  The right lane of the interstate was closed briefly until the vehicle was removed. 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: No

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT: Chittenden County - Criminal Division 

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/19/2022 at 0815 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov

You just read:

Williston Barracks / MV Crash - DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.