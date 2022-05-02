Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,896 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Aggravated assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4002986

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                      

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury          

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 05/01/2022 at approx. 1625 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue C, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED:  Lonnie Abbott                                      

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: John Matthews

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: John Matthews

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to Avenue C in St Johnsbury for the report of an argument that took place, and a weapon was used. Upon arrival Trooper spoke with all parties involved and it was determined during the course of the argument Abbott pulled a pistol. The pistol however ended up being a CO2 pistol but at the time John and Kyle believed it to be an actual handgun. Both Johns and Kyle feared for their lives and ran back to their residence. Abbott was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. Abbott was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, and Reckless Endangerment.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/03/22 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Aggravated assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.