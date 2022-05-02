St Johnsbury/ Aggravated assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002986
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 05/01/2022 at approx. 1625 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue C, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Lonnie Abbott
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: John Matthews
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: John Matthews
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to Avenue C in St Johnsbury for the report of an argument that took place, and a weapon was used. Upon arrival Trooper spoke with all parties involved and it was determined during the course of the argument Abbott pulled a pistol. The pistol however ended up being a CO2 pistol but at the time John and Kyle believed it to be an actual handgun. Both Johns and Kyle feared for their lives and ran back to their residence. Abbott was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing. Abbott was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court for Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, and Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/03/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.