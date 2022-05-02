Electrolab, Inc. Introduces the RediLevel™ 2100 DLS—A New, Smaller Profile Level Sensor
Suitable for Use in Many Different Industries
For over 45 years, Electrolab has been an industry leader in designing, manufacturing and selling tank gauging and level sensing instrumentation, particularly for tanks containing multiple fluids. Electrolab's expertise in designing and certifying instrumentation for Hazardous Locations has allowed these sensors to operate in many different types of tanks utilized in upstream and midstream oil and gas applications, including: production tanks, salt water disposal tanks, separator tanks, natural gas liquid tanks and many others.
— Todd Mathias, President Electrolab
With a history of success in these rugged environments, Electrolab is pleased to announce a new addition to the product line, RediLevel™ 2100 DLS. RediLevel™ uses the same rugged, reliable, accurate level sensing technology found in Electrolab’s Model 2100 Digital Level Sensor product portfolio, only housed in a smaller format. RediLevel™ is ideal for a variety of Storage Tanks and Vessels, including: Chemical Tanks, Fuel Tanks, Industrial Disposal Tanks, Underground Storage Tanks, Dispensing Tanks, Portable Tanks, Water and Wastewater Treatment Tanks, Multi-Fluid Tanks and Pressurized Vessels up to 250 psi.
The following features ensure RediLevel™ is the ideal solution for a variety of applications:
• C1D1 certified for use in hazardous locations, certified intrinsically safe, explosion proof when used with an approved barrier
• Multiple level and temperature zone measurements through a single tank port, no need for an additional device
• Not affected by tank turbulence or changing environmental variables
• Easy installation—light-weight, slim profile fits through a two-inch tank port
• Easy startup—set the initial level offset and RediLevel™ is ready to monitor your tank
• Low maintenance, no calibration needed after installation
• Accurate and reliable level measurement to 0.25” resolution with +/- 0.125” accuracy
• Open communication protocols for hardwire or wireless communications
• Factory treated with e9 Pro Performance Metal Treatment to significantly reduce buildup
“With the introduction of RediLevel™, Electrolab is poised to answer the tank gauging and level sensing needs of a multitude of industries. The end user needs accuracy and durability in the right package for the environment. With our expertise in difficult applications, hazardous locations and our integrated temperature sensing, we are excited to bring to market the most rugged and versatile level sensor for harsh environments,” said Todd Mathias, President, Electrolab, Inc.
Contact us at 888-301-2400 or InsideSales@electrolabcontrols.com to discuss how RediLevel™ ™ can support your level measurement applications with rugged, reliable, and accurate level measurement with built in temperature measurement.
Electrolab, Inc. Electrolab is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Boerne, Texas. For over 45 years, Electrolab has provided comprehensive engineering, product design and manufacturing capabilities. Electrolab specializes in the design and manufacture of sensors, controls, and measurement systems for numerous industries. For more information, please visit www.electrolabcontrols.com.
