Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,240 in the last 365 days.

Electrolab, Inc. Releases New Portable Liquid Temperature Measurement for Rail Car Depot Loading and Unloading

Electrolab's TempSens(TM) Liquid Temperature Sensor for Hazardous Environments

Electrolab's TempSens(TM) Liquid Temperature Sensor for Hazardous Environments

BOERNE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For several years, major railroad yards have installed Electrolab’s Model 2100 Digital Level Sensors into their oil collection and sump tanks. Recently, Electrolab expanded its Rail Products portfolio with the addition of TempSens™, a portable probe for liquid temperature measurement.

TempSens is specially designed and engineered for the rail yard, although it can be used for many industrial applications. This portable and temporary temperature measurement device measures the temperature of various liquids inside a rail car during loading and unloading. These liquids typically include petroleum products, chemicals, asphalts, and other media. Frequently, these types of materials are heated at railroad depots as they are moved across the country from their point of origin to a destination site for loading or unloading. Accurately monitoring the temperature of the material inside the rail car is critical to ensure safe transportation, as well as efficient loading and unloading.

“TempSens™ addresses many of the issues rail depot operators face when handling liquids transported by rail car. Running power and signal wire to a transient rail car is impractical. Yet, an accurate temperature measurement of the material inside the tank is paramount to safety and proper handling. The rail yard is a difficult environment. The transportation, loading and unloading of stratified fluids inside the rail cars requires special handling. We are excited to be able to add this solution to our Rail Products portfolio,” said Todd Mathias, President, Electrolab, Inc.

The following features ensure that TempSens™ is a beneficial solution for rail car loading and unloading at the depot:
• Certified Class 1, Div. 1 construction for hazardous locations
• Engineered for easy wireless radio integration
• Multiple temperature measurements for detailing the profile of the fluid
• Light and portable, yet rugged and durable design for difficult environments
• Small footprint with 1/ 2” diameter temperature probe
• Two temperature sensors at customizable placement locations
• Ideal safety solution to reduce instances of technicians climbing on and off rail cars
• e9 Pro Performance surface treatment helps to prevent deposition on the temperature probe and makes cleaning easier

With Electrolab’s optional TankChek LCD210, rail yard personnel can monitor temperature locally and safely stay oﬀ the tanks except when needed to install or remove the TempSens™. TankChek provides an easy-to-view, easy-to-install C1D1 local, ground-level display for reading up to 2 temperatures on up to 8 devices at one time.

Contact us at 888-301-2400 or InsideSales@electrolabcontrols.com to discuss how TempSens™ can fit into your rail yard application or any of your industrial projects requiring accurate and durable temperature measurement.

###

Electrolab, Inc. Electrolab is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Boerne, Texas. For over 45 years, Electrolab has provided comprehensive engineering, product design and manufacturing capabilities. Electrolab specializes in the design and manufacture of sensors, controls, and measurement systems for many industries. For more information, please visit www.electrolabcontrols.com.

Sharon Drees
Electrolab, Inc.
skdrees@electrolabcontrols.com

You just read:

Electrolab, Inc. Releases New Portable Liquid Temperature Measurement for Rail Car Depot Loading and Unloading

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.